Following the inauguration, Gov. Cox and Lt. Gov. Henderson pay tribute to hometowns

SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4 News) –Utah’s new Governor and Lt. Governor stopped in Spanish Fork as part of a multi-stop trip from St. George to Salt Lake City.

Monday night, Governor Spencer Cox and Lt. Governor Deidre Henderson were welcomed to Spanish Fork by the city’s mayor, city council members, first responders, and local supporters.

Henderson has lived in Spanish Fork for 22 years. She is now the second woman elected as Lt. Governor in Utah history.

As Henderson’s community congratulated her inauguration, she told ABC4 News she’s excited to be back in her hometown.

“I’m very proud to be from Spanish Fork,” she said. “I love my hometown. I’ve lived here for 22 years. I grew up all over the place and it’s really nice to have a place since the late 90s to actually call home.”

Prior to their stop in Spanish Fork, Cox and Henderson visited Cox’s hometown of Fair View.

“It was amazing,” he said. “Growing up in a small town and everyone knows everyone, and there really is no place like home and to see the turnout there.”

Before taking her oath of office, Henderson served as a state senator, representing District Seven, since 2013.

Spanish Fork Mayor Steve Leifson told ABC4 News he is excited for Henderson’s new role.

“We’re just so excited for her. This is a great day. She’ll be a great Lt. Governor,” Leifson said. “We know with those two we’re just gonna continue on having a great state. And we’re just so excited for them.”