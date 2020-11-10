Flu season may be an added complication amid the pandemic

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – The 2020-2021 Flu season poses a different threat to Americans, including Utahns this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are definitely in a different surge,” said Dr. Angela Dunn, state epidemiologist.

Over the past three days, the state of Utah has seen a total of 7,589 new COVID-19 cases.

“We are at the very beginning of flu season,” said Dr. Dunn. “So, what’s concerning about that is that our hospitals are already maxed out with COVID cases, and every year without COVID we max them out with flu cases.”

For the 2020-2021 flu season, the state has already seen its first two flu hospitalizations this past week.

While the season is just getting underway, totals for the past three flu seasons have added up to thousands of Utahns needing hospital care.

There were 1,310 hospitalizations in the 2019-2020 season, while there were 1,809 the previous season and 2,169 from 2017 to 2018.

When it comes to the flu and COVID-19, both illnesses have similar symptoms.

“Both of them have shortness of breath, you feel tired, you might have a fever,” explains Dr. Dunn. “Some people have cough for both of them.”

Dr. Dunn says it is possible to have both illnesses at the same time. “It is really unlikely especially if you get your flu vaccine to have both at the same time,” she says.

If you have symptoms, the best way to determine what you’re feeling is to get tested for both the flu and COVID-19.

“If you’re really feeling short of breath like an elephant sitting on your chest or you just can’t catch your breath, that tends to be more similar to COVID,” says Dr. Dunn. “Whereas the really high fever and the really feeling exhausted seems to be more flu.”

