Flight carrying Utah Jazz forced to land at Salt Lake City Airport

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Delta charter flight carrying the Utah Jazz was forced to make an emergency landing at Salt Lake City International Airport Tuesday afternoon.

The flight was traveling from SLC to Memphis, Tennessee ahead of the Jazz’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

In a statement to ABC4, a Delta spokesperson says the plane was forced to land after it hit a flock of birds. Delta officials said one of the plane’s engines was shut down as a precaution and the plane landed at Salt Lake City International Airport without incident. No injuries were reported.

No word yet on if the game in Memphis will go on as planned or will have to be rescheduled.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, planes report 39 animal strikes daily, 97% of which are birds, 2% are terrestrial animals and 1% are bats and reptiles.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.