Flames reach 30 feet in chicken coop, greenhouse fire in Utah County

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Flames reached over 30 feet high in an early morning fire at a chicken coop and greenhouse in Utah County.

According to UCSO Sgt. Spencer Cannon one of the deputies were driving in the area 200 East Southfield Road just south of Spanish Fork at around 1:41 a.m. when he saw what he thought was a structure fire.

Responding firefighters and law enforcement discovered it was an unoccupied chicken coop and greenhouse. Cannon said a power line ran through the fire and gasoline was stored on the property, adding to the large flames.

Utah County Fire Department issued the following waring after the fire had been controlled:

“Extension cords are not intended for permanent wiring. Several extension cords strung end to end create a significant increase in electrical heating and fire risk. Hire an electrician and have permanent wiring installed to electrical code.“

There were no injures as a result of the fire and an estimate of damages was not known.