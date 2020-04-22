First SLC street ‘opened’ to pedestrian traffic only during COVID-19 pandemic

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- Salt Lake City Mayor Mendenhall is closing some streets in the city to vehicles and opening them to pedestrians as the city practices social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting, Thursday, April 23, 500 North from Redwood Road to 800 West will be open to pedestrian and bicycle traffic only.

Note: Vehicle access on streets will be maintained for local traffic. Drivers are asked to drive slowly and with extra caution.

Courtesy: Mayor Mendenhall’s Office

Mayor Mendenhall said there will be more sites announced in the coming weeks.

“We’re excited to be able to give people some extra room to be able to get out and recreate at a safe distance from others,” Mayor Erin Mendenhall said. “As it’s getting warmer, we all want to get outside. We want everyone to feel like they have the space to exercise and recreate at a safe distance from one another, and this is an innovative and easy way to do it when our main parks are so full.”

Last week the city asked residents which streets they would like to see used for recreation. The city reports 6,000 responses.

The city used survey responses, geographic equity, connections to parks and trails, hospital/emergency routes, transit routes and traffic patterns when considering what streets to open.



Updates on other streets that will be “open” can be found here: Stay Safe Stay Active streets.

