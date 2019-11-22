First Presidency announces a session change to April 2020 General Conference

SALT LAKE CITY, UT – OCTOBER 3: The historic Mormon Salt Lake Temple sits on Temple Square where the 185th Semiannual General Conference of the Mormon Church is being held on October 3, 2015 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Thousands of faithful Mormons gather from around the world for the two day conference to receive guidance and direction from church leaders. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – On Friday, President Nelson and his counselors in the First Presidency announced that the Saturday evening session of the April 2020 general conference will be for all Latter-day Saints ages 11 and up.

As stated in a press release issued by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Spring 2020 marks 200 years since Joseph Smith’s inaugural vision of the Father and the Son, known by members as the First Vision.

“Rather than having the Priesthood session or the General Women’s Session, the Saturday evening session will be held for all members of the Young Women and Relief Society, and all holders of the Aaronic Priesthood and the Melchizedek Priesthood,” the First Presidency said in a letter.

“We look forward to commemorating with members of the Church the 200th anniversary of the Restoration of the gospel of Jesus Christ at this historic conference and throughout the year 2020.”

General conferences of the Church of Jesus Christ are held every six months on the first weekends of April and October.

Since April 2018, the Saturday evening session has alternated between the Priesthood Session (April) for all holders of priesthood ages 12 and older and the Women’s Session (October) for all women ages 8 and up.

The other four sessions (Saturday morning, Saturday afternoon, Sunday morning, Sunday afternoon) are for all members of the Church and those interested in the faith.

What others are clicking on: