Fire burns near 2300 E. and I-215, firefighters knock it down fast

SALT LAKE COUNTY (ABC4 NEWS) – It was chaos, smoke billowing from the grass burning along I-215. First reports it was a grass fire, then a 2 alarm fire on a house at the top of a hill, everyone knew they were connected but the outcome was better than you could hope.

The house did not burn. Firefighters quickly stopped the blaze.

Unified fire spokesperson Matthew Mcfarland said the first call came in at about 3:20, and then the 2 alarm fire because the grass fire had breached the top of the hill and had involved some trailers and sheds on an isolated Holladay property.

McFarland said “Luckily no permanent residences or primary residences were damaged.”

He stated that at this point in time they do not have a cost estimate for the outbuildings and trailers that were involved.

The fire is estimated to have burned 3 to 4 acres of grassland. McFarland said their were no injuries reported for “civilians, firefighters, pets or otherwise at this point in time.”

He said they do not have the actual cause yet.

He reminded everyone the fireworks season is over, and the dangerous volatility of the fuels is only going to get worse as we go through the next few months as it stays hot and dry. The danger is there as people recreate, have barbecues and things of that nature. Keep it in mind fires can start quickly.

If you are towing a trailer make sure your chain is secure, clinking chains cause sparks, and those sparks have been known to start fires.

The investigation continues on this fire and firefighters are still on the scene watching the for hotspots.