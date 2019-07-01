Fireworks Restrictions: what you need to know before you light the match

July 4th is still four days away, but people are already setting off fireworks despite it being against the law.

There are fireworks restrictions in place to prevent wildfires.

“If you’re firing off fireworks outside of the restrictions that have been set forth, it is a class “B” misdemeanor,” said Sgt. Melody Gray of the Unified Police Department.

The sale of common fireworks began on June 24th and goes through July 25th.

Residents can’t shoot them until July 2nd to July 5th from 11 A.M. until 11 P.M. with hours extended to midnight on the 4th as well as through July 22nd to July 25th for Pioneer Day.

“It’s punishable by a fine or up to six months in jail,” said Sgt. Gray. “Normally, what would happen in these situations is we would issue a citation, but in addition to that the fireworks that you do have would be confiscated.”

Offenders could have to pay thousands of dollars in fines with additional penalties if a fire is started.