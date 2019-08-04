Fireworks fall into crowd at Roy festival, injuring 4

ROY (ABC4 NEWS) – A fireworks show at Roy Days ended early and with injuries late Saturday Night.

Chief Jeff Comeau with Roy City Fire Department said a western wind picked up a short time after the show started, pushing some of the spent fireworks outside of the safety zone, where they fell on the crowd.

Four people were treated for minor burns, but no one had to be taken to the hospital. Everyone who was injured was treated at the scene, according to Chief Comeau.

None of the fireworks shot directly into the crowd, according to the chief, although he said they did detonate “low fireworks” that might appear that way, they did not go off outside the safety zone.

Chief Comeau said they made the decision to end the show early because of the wind and safety concerns.

Following the show, Roy residents took to social media, posting about their close calls:

Roy days was fun until a 50+ foot ariel firework defaulted and exploded at 10 feet hitting me and about 7 other people. Posted by Faith Palfreyman on Saturday, August 3, 2019