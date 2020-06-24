Firework sales now legal in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC 4 NEWS)– Its that time of the year to discuss firework safety. Although most popular firework stands Like TNT do not open until Friday, June 26, firework sales are now legal in Utah from June 24 to July 25th.

According to the Utah Department of Public Safety, fireworks are only allowed to be shot-off between 11 a.m and 11 p.m. July 2nd through 5th.

Fire officials are urging folks to store fireworks out of the reach of children, keep pets indoors, and always make sure an adult is present.

“The important thing to do when your fireworks are done is have a bucket of water handy just put everything in the bucket of water and make sure it is out and then throw it away,” Salt Lake City Fire Chief Mellor said.

According to state law anyone who violates the firework discharge dates and times could be fined upwards of $1,000.

