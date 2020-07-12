Firefighters work all night to fight Crestwood Fire above Millcreek; Fire now 90% contained

MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4 News) – Firefighters from the U.S. Forest Service, Utah State Lands, and the Unified Fire Authority worked all night to fight a wildfire above homes in Millcreek.

According to Ryan Love from Unified Fire Authority, the fire has burned about 4.55 acres, is 90% contained and no longer threatens homes.

The fire started Saturday evening above Crestwood Drive which is between Parley’s and Millcreek Canyons. Homeowners in the area and recreationers in Millcreek Canyon were evacuated as a precaution, but those evacuations were lifted just before 10 p.m. Saturday night.

Crews are fighting the fire on the ground as well as in the air. Several helicopters are dropping water directly on the flames while planes with a fire suppression liquid are creating a perimeter around the fire.

Advisory: Hiking in or near Crestwood Gully is not permitted until further notice. pic.twitter.com/OaMQ4MI78s — Unified Fire (@FireAuthority) July 12, 2020

The Unified Fire Authority says they expect to have the fire fully contained by 8 p.m. Sunday night. They added that hiking in or near Crestwood Gully is not permitted until further notice.

Investigators say the fire was due to arching power lines.