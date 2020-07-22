Firefighters stop trash and debris fire near landfill

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Salt Lake City Fire Department responded to and stopped a trash and debris fire west of Salt Lake City early Wednesday morning.

The fire started at about 6400 West and California Avenue, near the landfill.

Firefighters arrived in the area just before 3 a.m. and began work to control the fire.

Crews used heavy equipment to first contain and then extinguish the garbage that caught fire.

Firefighters will remain on site through the day to monitor hotspots.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.