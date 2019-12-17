SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Firefighters in Salt Lake City save a business from a fire early Tuesday morning
It happened around 3:30 a.m. near 600 South and 400 West.
Firefighters say when they arrived, they found a small fire burning and the inside of the business was filled with smoke.
They quickly were able to put out the blaze.
Fire officials believe the fire was caused by a downed powerline they found on the roof of the building, the official cause is under investigation.
No one was injured.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- Firefighters save business from fire in Salt Lake City
- Man convicted of 2005 slaying sent to prison
- Banned Jazz fan suing team and Russell Westbrook for $100 million
- Whistleblower alleges church amassed about $100 billion in accounts intended for charitable purposes
- “We forgive whatever happened”; Family of victim in In-N-Out crash speaks out