Firefighters save business from fire in Salt Lake City

by: Josh Atkins

Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Firefighters in Salt Lake City save a business from a fire early Tuesday morning

It happened around 3:30 a.m. near 600 South and 400 West.

Firefighters say when they arrived, they found a small fire burning and the inside of the business was filled with smoke.

They quickly were able to put out the blaze.

Fire officials believe the fire was caused by a downed powerline they found on the roof of the building, the official cause is under investigation.

No one was injured.

