Firefighters battle commercial fire at Capitol Fuel Quick Stop in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Firefighters in Salt Lake City are responding to a large commercial fire Friday morning. :

Captain Anthony Burton, Salt Lake City Fire, around 8:52 a.m. they had received an initial report of a gas station on fire at 1709 South 900 West. Crews started to respond and could see a visible smoke plume and visible flames as they arrived.

A second-alarm assignment was called at that time.

Burton said the building on fire was Capitol Fuel Quick Stop and the emergency stop to the fuel had been turned off by employees but there was heavy fire in the building and adjacent area behind them, including tires and propane tanks.

It is not known if the fire started inside or outside of the structure.

Burton said there are no reported injuries and everyone is safe. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Crews will remain on scene for several more hours including the streets in the area are closed.

