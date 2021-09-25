Firefighters responding to a large structure fire in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Firefighters are working to put out a large structure fire in the area of 1528 West North Temple in Salt Lake City. Flames and smoke can be seen from miles away.

Salt Lake City Police are assisting with road closures in the area. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and find an alternate route.

The Utah Transit Authority will be assisting passengers getting off of the Green Line Trains at the Power Station Platform. For safety reasons, passengers will have to enter and exit on the south side of the platform, according to UTA.

ABC4 has a crew headed to the scene and will continue to update this story as additional information becomes available.