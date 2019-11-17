Firefighters respond to 2-alarm blaze in Salt Lake City

This a developing story, check back here for details.
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Firefighters in Salt Lake City are investigating a 2-alarm fire that ignited at 1820 South State Street. According to Salt Lake City Fire Department, the call came in just before 9:00 pm after witnesses reported seeing smoke and flames coming from the building. Northbound State Street was shut down to help crews extinguish the blaze, and will remain shut down until crews are done investigating. A cause for the fire isn’t known at this time; no one was hurt.