Firefighters quick to stop grass fire caused by fireworks from spreading to homes in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Firefighters were quick to respond to a grass fire that was started by fireworks near a residential neighborhood in West Jordan Sunday night.

West Jordan Fire Department Battalion Chief Clint Paxton said calls came into dispatch at about 10:24 p.m. of a fire on the north side of 7800 South just east of Bacchus Highway.

West Jordan resident Johnny Goodbeau captured the footage on his phone:

West Jordan Fire Station 55 is just on the next block from where this fire started and crews were on scene within minutes.

Paxton said fire restrictions were put in place for residents just west of Bacchus but said the grass here is also very dry. Anyone who causes property damage from fireworks in a ‘legal’ zone could still be held liable and face charges.

No homes or property were damaged in the fire, which Paxton agreed could have been much worse had they not been there so quickly.

There were no injuries reported.