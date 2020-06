SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Firefighters in Salt Lake City had to put a fire during Tuesday night’s storm.

It happened at 740 West 1700 South around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

Firefighters tell ABC4 News that the fire was coming out of the building.

Due to the size of the fire and building, fire officials called in a second alarm.

Firefighters were able to put out the flames.

Nobody was inside the warehouse at the time of the fire.

The cause of this fire is under investigation.