Firefighters make headway against wildfire near Provo

Weber Basin Hand Crew searching for hotspots on Alaska Fire Aug. 1, 2019 (via Twitter @UtahWildfire))

PROVO (ABC4 News) – Crews have a wildfire burning southeast of Provo 50% contained, fire officials announced on Saturday.

The Alaska Fire started on the night of July 30. Officials believe people are responsible for starting the fire, but the details are currently still under investigation.

As of Saturday morning, the fire had burned approximately 489 acres. Fire officials closed off the burned area of the Alaska fire to all public

access.

Areas closed to the public due to Alaska Fire burning in Utah County (Courtesy: Forest Service, Aug. 3, 2019)

They said firefighters successfully secured and monitored the fire perimeter yesterday, mopping up hot spots.

Weber Basin Hand Crew searching for hotspots on Alaska Fire Aug. 1, 2019 (via Twitter @UtahWildfire)

Weber Basin Hand Crew searching for hotspots on Alaska Fire Aug. 1, 2019 (via Twitter @UtahWildfire)

Weber Basin Hand Crew searching for hotspots on Alaska Fire Aug. 1, 2019 (via Twitter @UtahWildfire)

Officials described the wildfire as “creeping and smoldering” but crews saw minimal fire activity throughout the day Friday.

Local firefighters will continue to patrol and monitor the fire.

As of Saturday, 90 firefighters, three hand crews, two engines and one helicopter were working on putting out the wildfire.