Firefighters battle 3 wildfires in Box Elder County

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Firefighters are battling three wildfires in Box Elder County that started Wednesday.

The first fire dubbed as the Matlin fire is estimated at 1,500 acres. According to fire officials, firefighters are challenged by strong winds as they work to contain the fire. Some railroad structures on the old transcontinental railroad were destroyed as a result of the fire.

The second fire dubbed as the Peplin fire is estimated at 600 acres but fire officials say it has not threatened any structures. Winds are also posing a challenge to firefighters and resources responding to the fire.

The third fire which fire officials say was caused by lightning is located in Hansel Valley. This fire has been named the BarH fire and has burned 500 acres. Firefighters are also struggling to fight this fire due to strong winds.

This is a developing story. updates will be posted as they become available.

