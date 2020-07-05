Fire in Eagle Mountain caused by spark from heavy equipment

UPDATE: 8:40 p.m. 7/4/2020 – #EagleFire is 70% contained and expected to be 100% contained within the hour. Human-caused – accidental from spark off of heavy equipment.

Officials said they will not provide any further updates unless something changes.

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Crews are currently on scene of a new wildfire in Eagle Mountain Saturday night.

According to Unified Fire, the fire has burned 30 acres and is moving quickly but no evacuations are necessary at this time and there are currently no structures being threatened.

— Unified Fire (@FireAuthority) July 5, 2020