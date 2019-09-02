Newsfore Opt-In Form

Firefighters battle house fire in Taylorsville

Top Stories

by: Josh Atkins

Posted: / Updated:

TAYLORSVILLE (ABC4 News) – Firefighters early Monday morning put out a house fire in Taylorsville.

It happened at 1760 Chateau Avenue.

Firefighters say when they got to the home, they saw flames and took immediate action.

The people who live in the home were there and reported that they could smell smoke.

Nobody was injured from the fire and there was minimal structural damage.

The Murray Fire Department assisted Unified Fire Authority in battling the blaze.

Fire crews will be mopping up the area.

Fire officials want to warn people that it’s going to be warm on Monday and to be careful celebrating the holiday.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Videos

Gov. Gary Herbert Visits Evacuees

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Gary Herbert Visits Evacuees"

Big game hunters overlooking important details in permit envelopes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Big game hunters overlooking important details in permit envelopes"

Body cam released in July 31st officer-involved shooting in Roy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Body cam released in July 31st officer-involved shooting in Roy"

Singers auditioning for popular TV show in hopes of pursuing musical dreams

Thumbnail for the video titled "Singers auditioning for popular TV show in hopes of pursuing musical dreams"

Utes super fan buys time on 39 billboards sending message to BYU fans Final

Thumbnail for the video titled "Utes super fan buys time on 39 billboards sending message to BYU fans Final"
More Video News

Don't Miss

Hide Custom HTML H2 CSS