Firefighters battle house fire in Taylorsville

TAYLORSVILLE (ABC4 News) – Firefighters early Monday morning put out a house fire in Taylorsville.

It happened at 1760 Chateau Avenue.

Firefighters say when they got to the home, they saw flames and took immediate action.

The people who live in the home were there and reported that they could smell smoke.

Nobody was injured from the fire and there was minimal structural damage.

The Murray Fire Department assisted Unified Fire Authority in battling the blaze.

Fire crews will be mopping up the area.

Fire officials want to warn people that it’s going to be warm on Monday and to be careful celebrating the holiday.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.