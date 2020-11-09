Firefighters battle house fire in Ogden Sunday night

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Firefighters in Ogden spent their Sunday night battling flames at a home on Lincoln Avenue.

In a press release issued by Ogden City Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief Shelby  Willis, crews responded to a residential house fire located on 2867 Lincoln Ave at 7:37 p.m.

Callers reported flames and smoke coming from the back of the home.

When crews arrived, they found active fire coming from the attic. Crews were able to fight the flames from inside the home, identifying where the fire started.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. Damage is estimated at $100,000. There were no injuries associated with this incident.

18 Firefighters from Ogden City Fire Department and Riverdale Fire Department responded
with three engines, one ladder truck, one rescue truck, one ambulance, one Fire Marshal, and
the Battalion Chief.

