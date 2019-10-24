Classes canceled at Union Middle School in Sandy after classroom fire

SANDY (ABC4 News) – A couple of hours before the firs bell ring and smoke was filling the hallways of Union Middle School.

Firefighters responded just after 5 a.m. to reports of the fire in a classroom.

At first glance, officials say the fire is electrical, but the official cause is under investigation.

Administrators have canceled school for the day.

“Now this cancellation is for one day only. We think that we can mop up the mess and clear the building of any smoke and carbon monoxide for the day and then tomorrow kids will come back and this will be a safe place for them to learn,” Jeff Haney, Canyon School District spokesperson said.

Haney says this was the best-case scenario.

“It would have been a bigger mess if those systems weren’t in place and students and teachers would have arrived here to a building that had a smoldering fire and smoke in the building.”

