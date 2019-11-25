Firefighters battle another vacant house fire in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Firefighters in Salt Lake City responded early Monday morning to another vacant house fire.

The fire happened at 829 South 300 West around 1:00 a.m.

Firefighters say the fire was contained to the home and was contained quickly.

This is the 4th vacant home to catch on fire in Salt Lake City.

The cause of the fires is under investigation.

