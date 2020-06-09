Firefighters battle 80-acre wildfire in Washington County, one structure damaged

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Firefighters are battling a new wildfire West of Apple Valley in Washington County.
Fire officials say they are responding to the fire with both air and ground resources and have dubbed it the Apple fire.
The fire is estimated at 50 acres and has damaged one structure with five others threatened, according to fire officials.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
