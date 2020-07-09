Firefighters battle 3rd house fire in one week on same Millcreek street

MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4 News)- Firefighters are currently on scene of two homes that are on fire on the same street where another home caught on fire earlier this week.

Crews say the two single family homes on fire are near 3175 East and Del Verde. Crews are taking a defensive stance on the main house and the house to the north has fire in the attic, which is under control at this time.

The fire has 50-60 firefighters on scene due to strain from high temperatures.

No determination has been made to how this current fire started. This is developing, an update will be provided once additional information is released.

On Sunday, firefighters from three different agencies responded to the scene of a fire on this same street where the garage was fully engulfed in flames which had then spread to a trailer and to the home.