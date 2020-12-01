Fire rips through multiple cars and destroys New Castle home

IRON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A fire erupted in Iron county, blazing through multiple cars including a residential structure Monday afternoon.
Iron county deputies arrived at the area of 6300 North and Antelope Road in New Castle around 3:20 p.m. on reports of a house fire.
According to the Sheriff’s office, not only was the reported home in flames but multiple nearby cars were as well.
Multiple agencies arrived on scene to assist.
The home and the vehicles were unoccupied at the time and both are considered a total loss. The cause of the fire is unknown, officials say.
