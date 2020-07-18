Fire restrictions ordered in Tooele County

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A fire restriction has been ordered for Tooele County beginning July 22 at 12:01 a.m. The order includes not lighting fireworks on unincorporated private lands this summer.

Fire restriction order for #tooelecounty effective at 12:01am on July 22. ie. no more fireworks on unincorporated private lands this summer. Here is an web map to check in what city areas it will be legal to discharge fireworks: https://t.co/r1sF7lJutK @ShawnMilne @TooeleTB pic.twitter.com/ehLqMOxiDx — Tooele Fire Warden (@dbwalto) July 18, 2020

The fire restriction comes after the current and forecasted weather conditions coupled with the county’s extremely dry vegetation conditions ahead of Pioneer Day weekend.

Campfires are still allowed in facilities designated for them in improved campgrounds, picnic areas or, home sites where running water is present.