Fire restrictions ordered in Tooele County

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A fire restriction has been ordered for Tooele County beginning July 22 at 12:01 a.m. The order includes not lighting fireworks on unincorporated private lands this summer.
The fire restriction comes after the current and forecasted weather conditions coupled with the county’s extremely dry vegetation conditions ahead of Pioneer Day weekend.
Campfires are still allowed in facilities designated for them in improved campgrounds, picnic areas or, home sites where running water is present.
