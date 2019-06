MAGNA, Utah (ABC4 News)- Crews are on scene of a fire at a junkyard in Magna.

The fire was reported around 11:30 at 7200 West 1980 South.

Multiple crews are on scene.

Picture of the fire courtesy Salt Lake City Fire Department.

Right now northbound 7200 is closed off from at SR-201.

Updates to this story will be posted as more information becomes available.

