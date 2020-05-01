Fire officials responding to apartment complex fire in Midvale

Midvale, Utah (ABC4 News) – Unified Fire Authority has responded to a 2-alarm apartment complex fire in Midvale. The fire happened at 7927 South Allen Street, fire crews and Unified Police have the area blocked off. Six unit of the 24 units were affected. One person was transported to a local hospital in stable condition. Another was treated at the scene. No other injuries were reported.





Cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

