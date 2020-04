SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Firefighters had to battle a three alarm fire early Wednesday morning.

It started around 3:00 a.m. at 3360 South and 336 East at the Shenandoah Apartments.

Fire crews say 36 units were evacuated due to the fire and two juveniles were taken to the hospital.

The Red Cross was called in to help those who are displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.