Fire destroys historic Bumbleberry Inn restaurant near Zion National Park

SPRINGDALE, Utah – A restaurant and gift shop at the historic Bumbleberry Inn near Zion National Park in Springdale was gutted by fire early Tuesday morning.

Hurricane Valley Fire District was dispatched just after 1 a.m. on Zion Park Boulevard to a report of a structure fire. When crews arrived flames could be seen spreading throughout the front where Porter’s Smokehouse & Grill and the hotel’s gift shop is located and flames could also be seen on the roof, according to St. George News.

It took nearly two hours for firefighters to control the blaze. The investigation into the cause is ongoing and there is currently no estimate on damages.

Hurricane Valley Fire Department, Hildale-Colorado City Fire Department, St. George Fire Department and Washington City Fire Department responded and assisted with suppression efforts, while Utah Barricade responded to assist with traffic control.

