GRANTSVILLE, Utah (AP) — Authorities say a fire destroyed a Tooele County cabin and spread to a nearby mountainside in north-central Utah before being put out.

North Tooele Fire Chief Randy Willden said the owner stayed in the cabin over the weekend and that the cause of the fire reported early Tuesday morning is under investigation.

Sheriff’s deputies evacuated other cabins in the area as about 30 firefighters from several agencies worked to put the fire.

There were no reported injuries.

