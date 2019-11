SUGAR HOUSE (ABC4 News) – A garage is a total loss after a fire in Sugar House early Wednesday morning.

The fire happened just before 2:00 a.m. in 1856 South 1200 East.

Firefighters say they found the garage of the home on fire and worked to put it out.

The home suffered smoke damage as well.

No one was injured in the fire.

The cause is still under investigation.

