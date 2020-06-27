Fire crews working to contain a new wildfire in Kane County

KANE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Crews with Utah Fire Info are working to contain a fire in Kane County.

Crews say initial attack fire resources are responding Saturday afternoon. The fire is being called the Wire Pass Fire and is an estimated 400 to 600 acres and located near Wire Pass Trailhead.

Courtesy: Utah Fire Info

Courtesy: Utah Fire Info

At this time trailheads and power lines are threatened. Officials say hikers in the vicinity of Wire Pass and The Wave are being evacuated.

House Rock Valley Road is now closed. Hikers and campers have or are being evacuated from the vicinity of Wire Pass Trail, Buckskin Trail, The Wave, and Stateline Campground.