Live Now
Watch 4pm News Live Now

Fire crews work to contain wildfire near Goshen

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Utah County Fire Marshal

GOSHEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – According to officials with Utah Fire Info, crews are responding to a new wildfire in Goshen.

The fire is being called the Goshen Canyon Fire and is located southeast of Goshen.

Courtesy: Utah Fire Info

Fire crews say the fire has burned an estimated 30 acres, one structure has been evacuated and others are threatened.

This is a developing story. Information will be shared as it becomes available.

Click here to download the ABC4 Utah News app for the first alerts on your phone. Sign up for the ABC4 Utah breaking news and daily newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story