Fire crews work to contain wildfire near Goshen

GOSHEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – According to officials with Utah Fire Info, crews are responding to a new wildfire in Goshen.
The fire is being called the Goshen Canyon Fire and is located southeast of Goshen.
Fire crews say the fire has burned an estimated 30 acres, one structure has been evacuated and others are threatened.
This is a developing story. Information will be shared as it becomes available.
Click here to download the ABC4 Utah News app for the first alerts on your phone. Sign up for the ABC4 Utah breaking news and daily newsletters.