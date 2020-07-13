Fire crews work to contain wildfire near Goshen

GOSHEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – According to officials with Utah Fire Info, crews are responding to a new wildfire in Goshen.

The fire is being called the Goshen Canyon Fire and is located southeast of Goshen.

Courtesy: Utah Fire Info

Fire crews say the fire has burned an estimated 30 acres, one structure has been evacuated and others are threatened.

This is a developing story. Information will be shared as it becomes available.