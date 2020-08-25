Fire crews work to contain Scrub Fire burning in Washington Co.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) — According to officials with Utah Fire Info resources are working to suppress flames in Washington County near Utah Hill.

Officials are calling the fire the Scrub Fire and say it has burned an estimated 500 acres and is believed to be caused by lightning.

Crews say access to the fire is difficult. There is currently one crew, one engine, and an air attack assigned, another crew has been ordered.

No structures are threatened at this time.