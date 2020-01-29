Fire crews warn of dangerous TikTok challenge

SYRACUSE, Utah (ABC4 News)- Crews at a Utah fire station are warning people not to attempt a new “challenge” circulating through TikTok.
The challenge involves putting a penny behind a phone charger that is partially plugged into an outlet.
“The sparks can cause electrical injuries and the heat could start a fire behind the wall that could go undetected,” a post on the Syracuse Utah Fire Dept. Facebook page stated.
