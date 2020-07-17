Heber City fires grows to over 300 acres, some evacuations ordered

UPDATE: 9:30 p.m Precautionary evacuations have been ordered for Little Sweden Road. Fire is an estimated 300 acres.

UPDATE: As of 8:30 p.m. fire officials say the Big Hollow Fire is moving in the direction of Daniel. Fire activity is minimal; and it’s backing slowly down a hill. There still aren’t any structures being threatened.

The #BigHollowFire is moving in the direction of Daniel, there are still no structures threatened. Fire activity is minimal; the fire is backing slowly down a hill. There are natural control features including Daniels Creek between the fire and communities. pic.twitter.com/oCR898sZdR — Utah Fire Info (@UtahWildfire) July 17, 2020

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Fire crews are responding to a new fire burning in Wasatch County.

Courtesy: Wasatch Co. Facebook

It’s being called the Big Hollow Fire, it started burning just south of Heber City on Thursday afternoon, the fire has grown to 80 acres so far.

NEW START

Multiple resources responding to the #BigHollowFire located south of Heber. #ffslkw pic.twitter.com/eKvSW6hvJs — Utah Fire Info (@UtahWildfire) July 17, 2020

According to Utah Fire info, multiple agencies are responding. No evacuations are in place and no structures are currently threatened. Fire officials confirmed the fire was human-caused, and an on-going investigation is underway.