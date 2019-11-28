Fire crews responding to an apartment fire in Provo

Update: Provo Fire officials say the fire has been knocked down. Crews remain on scene working on hot spots.

Officials say 43 occupants evacuated to church at 1915 North Canyon Road.

Fire at 2244 N Canyon Rd. Fire Knocked down, working on hot spots. 43 occupants evacuated to church at 1915 N Canyon rd pic.twitter.com/37gN72OoON — ProvoFireRescue (@provofire) November 28, 2019

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News) – Crews are responding to an apartment fire at 2244 North Canyon Road in Provo.

Provo Fire officials say it is a three-alarm fire. Fire units from Provo, Orem and Springville are on-scene.

One police officer has experienced minor injuries, no other injuries reported, officials say.

Three alarm apartment building fire in progress at 2244 N. Canyon Road. Fire units from Provo, Orem and Springville are on-scene. One police officer with a minor injuries, no other injuries reported. An evacuation center set up at the LDS Church located at 1915 N. Canyon Rd. pic.twitter.com/5le4pP6UXJ — ProvoFireRescue (@provofire) November 28, 2019

An evacuation center set up at the LDS Church located at 1915 N. Canyon Road.

This is a developing story. More information will be shared as it becomes available.

