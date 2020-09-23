Fire crews battle wildfire in Utah County

UTAH COUNTY (ABC4 News) – Fire crews are responding to a wild fire in Utah County Wednesday.
The fire is burning south of Wallsburg and has burned about 3 acres, according to fire officials.
The fire hasbeen dubbed the Cedar Canyon Fire.
Air and ground resources are working together to suppress the fire. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.
Click here to download the ABC4 Utah News app for the first alerts on your phone. Sign up for the ABC4 Utah breaking news and daily newsletters.