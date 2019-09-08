Fire burning more than 1,000-acres in Millard County

Top Stories

by: Mercy Owusu

Posted: / Updated:

MILLARD COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Fire crews are responding to an active fire in Millard County.

Courtesy: Ginger Stewart

The fire is burning east of Meadow and officials are calling it the Meadow Creek fire.

The fire is estimated at more than 1,000 acres and growing, according to fire officials.

Officials say the fire has burned off the Valley floor and starting to push into the mountains east of Meadow.

The Forest Service, BLM, and State and Volunteer Fire Departments are assisting in fighting the fire.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they become available.

What others are reading:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Videos

1,000-acre fire burning in Millard County

Thumbnail for the video titled "1,000-acre fire burning in Millard County"

Fire burning in Millard County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fire burning in Millard County"

Man rescued after spending 4 hours stuck in drain pipe

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man rescued after spending 4 hours stuck in drain pipe"

Bountiful police looking for arson suspect caught in video

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bountiful police looking for arson suspect caught in video"
More Video News

Don't Miss

Trending Stories