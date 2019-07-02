Fire breaks out near Point of the Mountain

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4 News)- Fire crews responded to a brush fire in Draper near the Point of the Mountain Tuesday.

The fire was first reported around 1:45 pm near 9 East Manila Circle, near the Draper Flight Park.

Crews worked quickly to push the fire back and protect homes in the area.

Fire Chief Clint Smith said they are estimating about 2-3 acres were burned.

The cause of the fire has not been released, but with the 4th of July a few days away Chief Smith wanted to remind the public to be safe with fireworks.



“This should be a good reminder that just because we had a wet spring doesn’t mean we don’t have a current threat,” Chief Smith said.

Updates will be posted as more information becomes available.





Courtesy: Jeff Norris

