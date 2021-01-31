Fire at home in Salt Lake City kills family dog, displaces family

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) A fire that broke out at a home in Salt Lake City on Sunday has displaced a family of three and killed the family dog.

According to Salt Lake City Fire Department Division Chief Dan Walker, firefighters were called to the home located near 1400 West 500 South around 6:30 a.m.

According to the family, their smoke alarms alerted them to the fire and they were all able to get out of the home before crews arrived.

Walker said when they got there, the home was “significantly involved” in fire but they were able to put it out quickly.

One family member was evaluated at the hospital for smoke inhalation.

Walker said it was reported initially that both a cat and dog perished in the fire, however later, the cat showed up to the home.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.