Fire at Colonial Motel in Ogden causes $50k in damages

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – A fire that broke out at the Colonial Motel in Ogden caused thousands of dollars in damages, according to Ogden City Fire Department.

The fire was reported by bystanders just before 6 p.m. on Saturday at the motel located at 1269 Washington Blvd.

When crews arrived, they found fire coming from the chimney area. Crews helped to safely evacuate guests and staff of the motel.

The fire was contained shortly after.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation and damage is estimated at $50,000 at this

time.

17 Firefighters from Ogden City Fire Department and Northview Fire Department responded

with two engines, two ladder trucks, one rescue truck, one ambulance and the Battalion Chief.

There were no reported injuries.

