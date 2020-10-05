Final Vice Presidential Debate preparations underway at Kingsbury Hall

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (ABC4 News) – The final security precautions are being set on the campus of the University of Utah ahead of Wednesday’s Vice Presidential Debate.

What’s been a year of planning is now starting to take shape. “Both campaigns have staff here already as well as the commission on presidential debates,” said Chris Nelson, University of Utah Spokesperson.

The stage is being set in Kingsbury Hall where both Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic Vice Presidential Nominee Senator Kamala Harris will stand 12 feet apart during the debate as a Covid safety measure.

On Sunday, crews were laying the fiber optics for the nearly 100 million people anticipated to watch the pair debate.

“We’re really just waiting in terms of that next step in security,” said Nelson.

In the next day or so, unscalable fences will go up with all security precautions going to the next level on Tuesday when the Secret Service moves in.

“As soon as this area is secured, the United States Secret Service will have operational control,” explains Nelson. “It almost kind of becomes pretty much their campus.”

Security efforts are a collaboration between federal officials as well as the Salt Lake City Police Department and the Utah Highway Patrol.

Due to security measures, traffic will be impacted. “There will be some road closures around President’s Circle and Kingsbury Hall,” said Nelson. “So, pretty much from Tuesday evening through Wednesday, University Street and 100 South, you’ll want to avoid that area.”

For those needing medical care, the hospital as well as Primary Children’s Hospital will have open access.

Amid the pandemic, the University is on what it’s calling a “coronavirus circuit breaker.”

It means with the exception of the health care system, all campus buildings are closed.

In the event there are protests, the University is “encouraging everybody if they do plan to come up here is to wear masks, practice that social distancing and certainly we’ll respect those peaceful protests and people who want to make their voices heard,” Nelson explained.

As a part of the event’s safety measures, everyone involved with the debate is being tested for Covid-19.