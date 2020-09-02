Final Push for the Census: It’s not too late for your family to be counted

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – This year the start of September means one month left on the 2020 Census and there’s a final push to get as many Utahns counted as possible.

Coralys Ruiz is the Tribal and Utah Media Specialist for the U.S. Census Bureau; “Utah is doing great. We’re in the 8th position nationwide.”

Utah’s response rate is 69.4%, about a percentage point higher than ten years ago. Some areas of our state aren’t doing as well as others.

Ruiz said, “We’re talking about Summit County, Daggett, Duchene, San Juan, Piute, Garfield, Wayne, all of these counties need to step up, be counted, be seen because that means federal funding and representation.

Even during the pandemic, more than 1,700 census workers are out knocking doors trying to get everyone counted. They will be easy to spot if they come to your door and will keep their distance as they help you through the survey.

You can still take the census online or even over the phone. Remember, the census is a household snapshot.

“Maybe you have a college student in Provo instead of home in Box Elder County; that student needs to be counted in Provo because that’s where he or she sleeps most of the time,” Ruiz explained.

The census is incredibly important because this count determines how many of our tax dollars come back here to Utah in the form of roads, schools, healthcare, and much much more.