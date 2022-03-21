SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Inflation impacts housing costs. So, fighting inflation by raising interest rates should bring down housing costs long term, according to Patrick Steenburg, owner of American Wholesale Loans, especially as federal officials forecast several more rate hikes this year.

“Getting people to borrow less or not borrow at all, thereby slowing down the demand, bringing a little bit of the supply back and bringing things back into a balance,” explained Steenburg. But he says in Utah the biggest issue driving up housing costs is high demand and short supply. And with so many people looking to buy, combating inflation may not be enough to address the housing crisis.

“As mortgage rates go up, it’ll, unfortunately, price some people out which will bring down demand to a certain percentage, it’s just we’re in a situation right now where there are so many people on the sidelines who want to purchase,” said Steenburg.

With housing costs so high, many people in Utah continue to rent. According to the National Low Income Housing Coalition, there were over 290,000 renter households in Utah in 2021, a number that advocates don’t believe will come down anytime soon, along with the price of rent.