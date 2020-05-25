SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News)-Sunday evening just before midnight, officials responded to the scene of a home in South Jordan where three people were stabbed.

Police say there are two victims. One man in his early 20s in critical condition and another man in his 40s in stable condition. The alleged suspect is also being treated for a stab wound to his torso.

According to police, a fight broke out in front of 5807 West Hill Stone Drive. “A second altercation ensued where our suspect got a knife and then ends up stabbing one of the individuals, a third individual intervenes and he is also stabbed,” Lieutenant Matt Pennington South Jordan Police said.

A neighbor called police and two of the victims arrived at the University of Utah Emergency Room with stab wounds, a third victim was found at the home of the incident.

“We are trying to talk to everyone who was here that was involved and we do have multiple witnesses we are trying to figure out what was the argument earlier in the evening,” Lieutenant Pennington said.

At this time we know one of the victims is in critical condition, the suspect is also recovering in the hospital with stab wounds.

There is no threat to the public.

Police say the status of the victim who is in critical condition could impact potential charges the alleged suspect faces.

